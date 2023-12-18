SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Sells $4,205,819.60 in Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $248.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $312.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 4.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.65.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

