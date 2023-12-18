Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $228,195.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,201.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $159,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $228,195.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,443,201.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,061 shares of company stock valued at $778,169 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 1,104.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAIC opened at $125.45 on Monday. Science Applications International has a one year low of $95.43 and a one year high of $136.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.00 and its 200-day moving average is $113.90.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.58. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

