Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Selecta Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Securities downgraded Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.83.

SELB opened at $0.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $136.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.84. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $1.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in Phase I clinical trial to enhance the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

