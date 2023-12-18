Shimmick (SHIM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 19th. Analysts expect Shimmick to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shimmick Trading Up 1.0 %
SHIM stock opened at $6.19 on Monday. Shimmick has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $7.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on SHIM. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shimmick in a report on Monday, December 11th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Shimmick in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Shimmick in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
About Shimmick
Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, dam, levee, flood control system, pump station, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridge, and military infrastructure projects.
