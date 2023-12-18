Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SGE. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded The Sage Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.18) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.81) to GBX 1,250 ($15.69) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.32) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.44) to GBX 1,300 ($16.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Sage Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,033.33 ($12.97).

SGE opened at GBX 1,169 ($14.67) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,043.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 977.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.34. The company has a market cap of £11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,845.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 725.40 ($9.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,208.50 ($15.17).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.75 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.55. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,500.00%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

