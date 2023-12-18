Short Interest in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Drops By 9.4%

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 511,700 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the November 15th total of 564,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AC Immune Stock Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ ACIU opened at $3.92 on Monday. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $3.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $327.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.73.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that AC Immune will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACIU. StockNews.com began coverage on AC Immune in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AC Immune

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,322,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,139,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 162,926 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,969,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after acquiring an additional 66,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

