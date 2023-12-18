Short Interest in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Expands By 11.9%

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 437,300 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the November 15th total of 390,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.6 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance
AXDX opened at $4.61 on Monday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $11.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.92.
Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Accelerate Diagnostics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th.
About Accelerate Diagnostics
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.
