Short Interest in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Expands By 11.9%

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 437,300 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the November 15th total of 390,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.6 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance

AXDX opened at $4.61 on Monday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $11.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,461 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 22,273 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

