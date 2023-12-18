Short Interest in Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) Rises By 11.6%

Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the November 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Accelleron Industries Stock Performance

Accelleron Industries stock opened at C$29.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.72. Accelleron Industries has a 12 month low of C$16.00 and a 12 month high of C$29.59.

Accelleron Industries Company Profile

Accelleron Industries AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services turbochargers and digital solutions worldwide. It provides solutions and services to marine, power, oil and gas, and rail industries. Accelleron Industries AG was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Baden, Switzerland.

