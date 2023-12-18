Short Interest in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW) Drops By 8.3%

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the November 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Advent Technologies Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ ADNWW opened at $0.03 on Monday. Advent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.

About Advent Technologies

advent technologies is a world leader in the development of high-temperature membrane electrode assembly (mea) technology for use in high-temperature pem fuel cells and hydrogen clean up devices. our materials and components are used to enable clean energy solutions in: • specialty fuel cell applications: military battery rechargers, aerospace, telecom, remote power, hydrogen generation.

