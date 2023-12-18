Short Interest in Aedifica NV/SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Drops By 6.5%

Aedifica NV/SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the November 15th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 721.0 days.
Aedifica NV/SA Price Performance
Shares of AEDFF opened at $56.00 on Monday. Aedifica NV/SA has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.69.
