Short Interest in Aedifica NV/SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Drops By 6.5%

Aedifica NV/SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the November 15th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 721.0 days.

Aedifica NV/SA Price Performance

Shares of AEDFF opened at $56.00 on Monday. Aedifica NV/SA has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.69.

About Aedifica NV/SA

Aedifica is a Regulated Real Estate Company under Belgian law specialised in European healthcare real estate, particularly in elderly care. Aedifica has developed a portfolio of over 610 sites in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden, Ireland and Spain, worth more than 5.8 billion.

