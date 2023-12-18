Short Interest in Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) Rises By 7.1%

Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,400 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the November 15th total of 180,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 175.8 days.

Agilyx ASA Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AGXXF opened at $2.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44. Agilyx ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54.

Get Agilyx ASA alerts:

Agilyx ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Agilyx ASA, a technology company, engages in the chemically recycling of difficult-to-recycle post-use plastic streams. Its conversion technology utilizes pyrolysis without a catalyst and converts mixed waste plastic to naphtha and fuels, as well as depolymerizes plastics, which include polystyrene and PMMA back into virgin-quality products.

Receive News & Ratings for Agilyx ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilyx ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.