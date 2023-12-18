Short Interest in Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Declines By 6.5%

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,495,800 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the November 15th total of 2,669,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.1 days.

ACDVF has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

ACDVF stock opened at $13.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.95. Air Canada has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter. Air Canada had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.62%. Research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

