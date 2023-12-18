Short Interest in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Decreases By 7.1%

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 338,100 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the November 15th total of 363,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.4 days.

Altius Minerals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATUSF opened at $14.00 on Monday. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.0582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Altius Minerals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of Altius Minerals Co. ( OTCMKTS:ATUSF Free Report ) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.