Short Interest in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Decreases By 7.1%

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 338,100 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the November 15th total of 363,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.4 days.
Altius Minerals Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATUSF opened at $14.00 on Monday. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26.
Altius Minerals Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.0582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Altius Minerals
Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.
