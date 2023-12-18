Short Interest in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Increases By 6.4%

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the November 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.10.

ArcBest Stock Up 0.9 %

ARCB stock opened at $114.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $125.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.23.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 16.35%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $415,003.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

