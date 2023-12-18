Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Price Target Increased to C$0.85 by Analysts at CIBC

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Sierra Metals Price Performance

Sierra Metals stock opened at C$0.72 on Thursday. Sierra Metals has a 12 month low of C$0.13 and a 12 month high of C$0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.45. The company has a market cap of C$149.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.09.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The mining company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of C$76.42 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Metals will post 0.284585 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

