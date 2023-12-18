Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 664 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $516.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $585.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $590.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

