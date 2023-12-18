Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $19.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average of $17.30. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $196.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.20 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 17.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,730.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Simmons First National news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli purchased 2,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,730.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Shoptaw purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $143,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,562.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,258,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,494,000 after purchasing an additional 135,615 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Simmons First National by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,438,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,107,000 after acquiring an additional 434,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,736,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,446,000 after acquiring an additional 318,383 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,906,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,640,000 after acquiring an additional 50,603 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,610,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,023,000 after acquiring an additional 109,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

