Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Receives C$1.26 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.26.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SOT.UN. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$1.40 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$1.20 to C$0.80 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$1.75 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of Slate Office REIT stock opened at C$0.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.01. Slate Office REIT has a 52 week low of C$0.73 and a 52 week high of C$4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.47.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

