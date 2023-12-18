SolarEdge Technologies’ (SEDG) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $77.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 20.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SEDG. Northland Securities upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $215.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.61.

SEDG opened at $97.12 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $345.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $725.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 89.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,770,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,298,000 after buying an additional 835,290 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 108.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,495,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,626,000 after buying an additional 778,034 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $129,364,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $115,423,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 432.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,311,000 after buying an additional 321,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

