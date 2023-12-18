SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) & Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Critical Comparison

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) and Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.7% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get SOPHiA GENETICS alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SOPHiA GENETICS and Enzon Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOPHiA GENETICS 0 0 3 0 3.00 Enzon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

SOPHiA GENETICS presently has a consensus price target of $8.33, suggesting a potential upside of 90.26%. Given SOPHiA GENETICS’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SOPHiA GENETICS is more favorable than Enzon Pharmaceuticals.

SOPHiA GENETICS has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SOPHiA GENETICS and Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOPHiA GENETICS $58.71 million 4.73 -$87.45 million ($1.07) -4.09 Enzon Pharmaceuticals $30,000.00 N/A -$190,000.00 $0.01 10.31

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SOPHiA GENETICS. SOPHiA GENETICS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enzon Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SOPHiA GENETICS and Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOPHiA GENETICS -117.35% -38.53% -30.45% Enzon Pharmaceuticals N/A 35.29% 2.20%

About SOPHiA GENETICS

(Get Free Report)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharma customers worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint-Sulpice, Switzerland.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing drug products. The company's marketed drug product is PegIntron. It also has a marketing agreement relating to Vicineum drug. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.