Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Down 20.3 %

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 293.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 34.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

