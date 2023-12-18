Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,821.25 ($73.08).
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a £115 ($144.36) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SXS
Spectris Stock Performance
About Spectris
Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Spectris
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.