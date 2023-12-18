SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives $67.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $60.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.03. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $64.52. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.42.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 136.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 364.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

