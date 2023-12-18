Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Price Performance
SPLP opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $831.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.24. Steel Partners has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.14.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $492.25 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 21.03%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Steel Partners
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Steel Partners
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.