Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

SPLP opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $831.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.24. Steel Partners has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.14.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $492.25 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 21.03%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,904,000 after purchasing an additional 267,994 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Steel Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at $122,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

