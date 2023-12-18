Sterling Investment Management LLC Sells 180 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sterling Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,355 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.8% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $152.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.51. The company has a market capitalization of $411.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.