Stifel Nicolaus Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $675.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $618.92.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $658.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $581.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $558.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $291.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $661.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,108,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,287,718,000 after purchasing an additional 333,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430,277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,525,419,000 after buying an additional 219,892 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,851,678 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,150,426,000 after purchasing an additional 256,155 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

