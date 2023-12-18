Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $14.26 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.6% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in Visa by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $258.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.02. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $263.25. The company has a market capitalization of $473.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.67.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

