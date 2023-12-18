StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 14.4 %
Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.53.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
