StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 14.4 %

Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVB. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 293,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 1,631.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 388,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 172,800 shares in the last quarter. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

