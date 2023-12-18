StockNews.com Downgrades Cummins (NYSE:CMI) to Buy

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.88.

CMI opened at $241.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.55. Cummins has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

