StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered SP Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SP Plus

SP Plus Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $50.59 on Friday. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $994.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.21.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. SP Plus had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SP Plus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SP. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 12.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in SP Plus by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in SP Plus by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in SP Plus in the 3rd quarter worth $2,665,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in SP Plus by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SP Plus

(Get Free Report)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.