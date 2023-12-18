Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NOVA. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.52.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NOVA

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NOVA opened at $13.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.19). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.21 million. Analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.