SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ SPCB opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.70.

Get SuperCom alerts:

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 91.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SuperCom

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SuperCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in SuperCom by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in SuperCom by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 661,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 297,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.