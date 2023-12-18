SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
NASDAQ SPCB opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.70.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 91.58%.
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
