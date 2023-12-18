Susquehanna Begins Coverage on Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.81.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RPD

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of RPD opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 1.08. Rapid7 has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $60.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.03.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $198.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.01 million. Analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,446,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,657,000 after buying an additional 64,816 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 21.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,714,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,627,000 after buying an additional 478,254 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,076,000 after buying an additional 243,040 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,409,000 after buying an additional 87,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 757.7% during the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,592,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,894,000 after buying an additional 1,406,619 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rapid7

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.