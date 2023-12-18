Susquehanna Begins Coverage on Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Zscaler from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Zscaler from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $200.35.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ZS

Zscaler Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ZS opened at $221.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $223.53. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total transaction of $644,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,092,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,973 shares of company stock valued at $25,303,515 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.