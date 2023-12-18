Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 62.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $43.26 on Monday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $52.63. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average is $44.16.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.90%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at $845,644.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OVV shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

