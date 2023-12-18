Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,553,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $171.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.38. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.44 and a 52 week high of $171.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PTC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $251,412.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,128 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,304.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $251,412.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,304.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,435 shares of company stock worth $5,898,868 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.