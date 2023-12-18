Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 289.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 51,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 37,963 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Equitable by 382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 63,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 50,572 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Equitable by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 52,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Equitable by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 314,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after buying an additional 139,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,216,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $242,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,799.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Stock Performance

Equitable stock opened at $34.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.06. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

