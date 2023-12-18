Symmetry Partners LLC Has $245,000 Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFX. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 273.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $244.60 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $252.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.40.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,372.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

