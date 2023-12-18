Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,656 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 137.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,273 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 378.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HMY opened at $6.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

