Symmetry Partners LLC Reduces Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 85.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,595 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 67,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after buying an additional 16,985 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.08.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE SJM opened at $123.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2,059.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.66. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -7,066.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In related news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

