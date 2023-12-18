Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 230 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.5% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.9% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 30.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 16.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.8% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. StockNews.com began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.32.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR opened at $379.93 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.21 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The stock has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $408.98 and a 200-day moving average of $401.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

