Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 292 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,534,000 after acquiring an additional 137,840 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 21.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after acquiring an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.42.

Edison International Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE EIX opened at $70.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.86. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 91.90%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

