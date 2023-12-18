Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 3,287 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in International Paper by 118,877.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,449,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,167,000 after buying an additional 6,444,331 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,329,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,123,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,480 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,517,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.89.

International Paper Price Performance

IP opened at $37.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.82.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

