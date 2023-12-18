Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 618 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 29.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Lear by 154.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Lear by 65.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Lear during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lear by 90.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.60.

Lear Price Performance

LEA stock opened at $137.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.24. Lear Co. has a one year low of $117.79 and a one year high of $157.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.26. Lear had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

