Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

SNV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.25.

SNV opened at $39.63 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.16 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 3,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.28 per share, for a total transaction of $73,756.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,685,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,862,652. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 3,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.28 per share, for a total transaction of $73,756.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,685,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,862,652. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 236,481 shares of company stock worth $5,057,219. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.8% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 80.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,675,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,643,000 after buying an additional 3,413,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 16.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

