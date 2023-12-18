TD Securities Boosts Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target to C$4.75

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Transat A.T. and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.25 to C$3.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRZ

Transat A.T. Stock Down 2.5 %

About Transat A.T.

TRZ stock opened at C$3.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Transat A.T. has a 52-week low of C$2.75 and a 52-week high of C$5.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.45.

(Get Free Report)

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.