TD Securities Boosts Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target to C$4.75

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Transat A.T. and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.25 to C$3.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th.
About Transat A.T.
Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.
