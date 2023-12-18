TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives $35.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 90,828.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,914,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $216,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,257 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,360,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,156,000 after acquiring an additional 981,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 500.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,655,000 after acquiring an additional 920,518 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,831,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TechTarget by 3,282.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,200,000 after purchasing an additional 217,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

TTGT opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.29 and a beta of 1.04.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The information services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $57.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TechTarget will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

