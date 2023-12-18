Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Given Underperform Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TER. TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Teradyne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.55.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $105.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.88. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $119.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 77.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 4,404.4% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 49,770 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

