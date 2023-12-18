Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by American National Bank

American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,485 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,440,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 98,265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,563,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $253.50 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $805.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.90.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,898 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

