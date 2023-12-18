Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,494 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 13.3% during the third quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 25.7% during the third quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 54.7% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $253.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.93.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,898 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

